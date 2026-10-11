People with disabilities warned of protests over TELK

The Dospat municipal organization of the Union of the Disabled in Bulgaria warned the government that people with disabilities are ready for mass, peaceful and legal protests if their problems are not resolved through institutional means. The position was sent to Prime Minister Rumen Radev and signed by the organization's chairman Aki Dzinsov.

The reaction comes after Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced large-scale actions against schemes for siphoning funds from the National Social Security Institute through TELK decisions. The organization states that the impression is being created in the public space that people with disabilities are massively abusing the system and “buying” expert decisions.

They insist on a full inspection of the TELC

„We call on the government to stop any actions and practices that lead to unjustified deprivation, reduction of the percentage of permanently reduced work capacity, restriction of rights or placing people with disabilities in an even more difficult situation“, writes Aki Jinsov.

The organization is asking for a full inspection of the work of the TELC, including the way in which the regulatory changes and the methodologies for assessing disabilities are implemented. They insist that each person receives an individual, competent and medically justified assessment, and that the TELC committees are not subjected to pressure to reduce percentages or restrict rights.

The position states that people with serious illnesses bear the costs of medicines, treatment, tests, transportation, aids and daily needs. According to the organization, many of them live on limited incomes and rely on their defined rights to maintain an acceptable standard of living.

The Union of Disabled Persons insists that the government publish detailed statistics for the last year. In addition to the number of decisions issued, the organization says that the number of reduced percentages, changed leading diagnoses, dropped recognized diseases or disabilities, and filed complaints with the National Disability Commission should be indicated.

They want specific data on complaints to the National Disability Commission

Dospat states that incoming complaints should not be viewed only as statistics. The position states that during re-examination there are cases of a sharp reduction in an already recognized percentage of disability and a change in a leading diagnosis without a sufficiently clear medical explanation.

„If there are specific proven cases of corruption - investigate and punish the guilty. But the entire community of people with disabilities cannot be put under suspicion because of individual cases“, the position states.

The organization also raises questions about the number of appealed decisions, the complaints that NELK has considered, as well as the cases in which TELK decisions have been changed or canceled. According to the position, NELK schedules dates for consideration after four to five months, and then additional documents are required within two months. Thus, the final decision can be received after about six months.

People with disabilities state that they do not want special treatment, but an honest and independent medical examination based on the actual state of health. They support strict control in cases of proven violations, but insist that specific cases and guilty persons be identified, without the suspicion being transferred to the entire community.

Sources: actualno.com