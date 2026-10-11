Boyko Noev: Calls for peace help Russia

The unaddressed calls for peace help the aggressor, and the aggressor is Russia. This was stated by the former Minister of Defense and diplomat Boyko Noev for the program "Nedelya 150" on the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). According to him, there are also high-ranking figures among Bulgarian politicians who hold this very position.

Noev said that since 2014, Ukraine has been defending its right to be part of the European Union and to exist as an independent state.

„Ukrainians will continue to defend their right to be an independent people, not to be subordinated to a foreign will, regardless of what Trump and Putin agree on,“ said Boyko Noev.

He defined Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as leaders who seek to subordinate the world to their own will. According to Noev, the agreement between the US and Russia to release diesel fuel on the world market is also related to the upcoming November elections for Congress in the United States.

„Trump and Putin want to survive and both are shaking hands, which is at the expense of Europe and, above all, the Ukrainian people,“ said Noev. He claims that the agreement may be aimed at Ukraine stopping strikes on Russian fuel processing plants, which he believes are of strategic importance for the course of the war.

Warning on Europe's role

According to Noev, the European Union will remain the main factor defending Ukraine. He linked this support not only to the Ukrainian cause, but also to European security.

“The war against Ukraine is the first step in a war against Europe“, said the former defense minister.

Noev said that it is important for Bulgaria whether it will remain part of Europe or continue to “degrade“ and support Russia through unaddressed calls for peace. He did not rule out the possibility of protests in the country against the overall policy of the Rumen Radev government.

Criticisms of the “Lukoil-Neftochim“ deal

In the interview, Noev also commented on the future of “Lukoil-Neftochim“. According to him, not only the refinery itself, but also the infrastructure around it, the pipelines and the storage facility are of key importance for national security.

He stated that fuel prices in Bulgaria depend on control over the storage facility, as its monopoly creates difficulties for other enterprises and importers.

Noev called on the prime minister to explain to parliament who the potential buyers of the refinery are and what the role of the Bulgarian services is in assessing the deal. The allegations about the sale and the potential buyer were presented by him as questions that the institutions must answer.

Sources: bnrnews.bg