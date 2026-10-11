"Lukoil": Bulgaria will not be left without diesel

Bulgaria will not be left without diesel as long as “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ operates and provides the necessary quantities for the domestic market. This is stated by the refinery in a position sent to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

The production of diesel fuel at the enterprise is between 240,000 and 260,000 tons per month, while consumption in Bulgaria reaches 190,000 tons. According to “Lukoil“ the difference allows the country's needs to be met and the surplus to be exported at the same time.

Parliament lifts export ban

„Bulgaria has no reason to fear a diesel shortage, as long as „Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ operates and provides the necessary quantities for the domestic market“, the refinery said.

The position comes against the backdrop of the parliament's decision of September 23, 2026 to lift the temporary ban on exports and intra-community supplies of petroleum products, mainly diesel and aviation fuel. The restriction was introduced by a decision of October 31, 2025.

In front of the Ministry of Economy, Deputy Minister Mihaela Karadimova pointed out that first the needs of Bulgarian citizens and businesses must be ensured, and only then the surplus quantities of petroleum products should be realized through export.

According to data presented by the department, as of September 3, about 50,000 tons of diesel fuel were available at the refinery site. The quantity is defined as a surplus compared to the needs of the domestic market.

What the company claims about exports

„Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ states that the export ban does not create more fuel for Bulgarian consumers, but limits production and puts pressure on the efficiency of the refinery.

On October 8, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev also stated that the lifting of the ban will not lead to deficits on the Bulgarian market. According to him, the measure provides additional liquidity for the refinery and the industry.

The special commercial manager of the companies of the “Lukoil“ group in Bulgaria, Evgeni Simeonov, told BTA that the export of diesel and aviation fuel will not threaten the domestic market. According to him, the improvement of the financial result of the refinery can also lead to higher tax revenues in the budget.

“Lukoil“ adds that the export of products with high added value, including diesel and aviation fuel, is necessary for the full use of production capacities. Deliveries to the Bulgarian market should remain a priority, and exports should cover the available quantities above domestic consumption.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg