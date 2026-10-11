Kronospan has started the installation of the new biofilters in Veliko Tarnovo

At “Kronospan“ in Veliko Tarnovo, electrical installation works on the new BioCAT NARS 3000 biofilters have begun. The wood processing company also announced the delivery of the first 50 tons of metal structures for the new UTWS filter. The two projects are part of an investment program worth 20 million euros, aimed at reducing emissions from production.

The new stage of the work began after the construction of the foundations and the installation of 85 percent of the metal structure. The preparation of the software system for managing the facilities has reached 75 percent. In September, progress was reported on both main projects – the BioCAT NARS 3000 biofilters and the UTWS purification system.

Two more projects are included in the program

The investment plan provides for the construction of an additional wet electrostatic precipitator to the MDF dryer, as well as the reconstruction of the existing electrostatic precipitator on the MDF line. “Kronospan“ indicates that the facilities comply with applicable European requirements and the best available techniques for the woodworking industry.

According to the company, the implementation of the projects should limit emissions from production processes and improve the environmental performance of the plant in Veliko Tarnovo.

Over 700 signals have been submitted to the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection

The progress on the investment program was announced against the backdrop of numerous complaints and signals about the quality of the ambient air in the city. At a working meeting in September, the regional governor Marin Bogomilov indicated that since the beginning of the year, the regional administration has received seven complaints related to the activities of “Kronoshpan“.

Over 700 signals have been submitted to the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water on the same problem, Bogomilov announced. The director of the inspection, Eng. Stanislav Stanchev, said that the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water has repeatedly sent instructions to the enterprise.

The investment program was presented by “Kronoshpan“ as a measure for the implementation of modern purification technologies. The implementation of the individual projects is about to continue with the delivery and installation of the technological equipment.

Sources: bta.bg