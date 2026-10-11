A medical helicopter transported a pregnant woman from Razlog to Sofia, bTV reported. The woman is in her sixth month of pregnancy and has ketoacidosis - a condition that requires hospital treatment.

The patient is expected to be taken to the capital's "Maichin Dom" hospital, where she will receive the necessary medical care. As of the publication of the information, no additional details about her condition or the results of the examination in Sofia have been reported.

The cause of the ketoacidosis has not been specified. It is only known that the condition required transportation from Razlog to a hospital in the capital by medical helicopter.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg