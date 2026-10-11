Control over scooters in Rosarium Park is being tightened

Kazanlak Municipality proposes strengthening control in Rosarium Park and pedestrian zones in the city due to violations in the management of electric scooters and bicycles. Joint inspections by the Municipal Inspectorate and the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are planned, BNR reported.

The reason for the proposal is an inspection from October 1. During the inspection, municipal officials found two young people driving at high speed on electric scooters in the park. When they tried to stop them, they did not obey the orders of the control authorities and security. According to the municipality, insults and obscene gestures were made to the employees.

The cameras captured the incident

The incident was recorded by the video surveillance cameras in the “Rosarium“ park. The recordings will be provided to the police, who must establish the identity of the participants and take action within their competence.

During the same inspection, three cyclists were also warned for riding outside the designated bike lane.

“Control in the park areas will be strengthened in coordination with the police“, the municipal administration stated. They call on citizens to follow traffic rules and not to allow behavior that endangers other visitors or hinders the work of control authorities.

Sources: bnrnews.bg