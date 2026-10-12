Kiril Valchev: Agriculture is science and a matter of security

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev called in Sadovo for the preservation of good Bulgarian traditions in agriculture. He spoke to an audience at the “Hristo Smirnenski“ National Community Center, emphasizing the connection between agricultural labor, science and national food security.

“Sadovo reminds us that agriculture is not just labor in the fields – it is also science, innovation and national food security. And the Institute of Plant Genetic Resources still creates and researches varieties of agricultural crops today,“ said Valchev.

Sadovo has a tradition in agricultural science

Valchev recalled that in 1882 the first agricultural experimental field in Bulgaria was created in Sadovo. A year later, the first professional agricultural school in the country was opened there.

He pointed to the Institute of Plant Genetic Resources as a working example of the continuation of this tradition. Varieties of agricultural crops are created and researched at the institute.

The demographic decline also affects Sadovo

In his speech, Valchev also emphasized the demographic crisis. According to him, the population of Sadovo has halved in 40 years.

Thus, the topic of agriculture was related not only to the production and development of new varieties, but also to the future of local communities. According to the message of the vice-presidential candidate, the preservation of traditions should go hand in hand with scientific work and innovation.

Sources: focus-news.net