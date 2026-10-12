Residents of "Mladost 1A": First a school, kindergarten and infrastructure, then new construction

At the first meeting with the citizens, arch. Lyubomir Georgiev presented a new approach of the Sofia Municipality - agreements with the investors, through which the new construction would contribute to solving the accumulated problems in the neighborhoods.

On October 7, at 145. SU "Simeon Radev", a meeting was held between the residents of "Mladost 1A", the Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning and Development arch. Lyubomir Georgiev, representatives of the "Urban Planning and Development" department and the district mayor Kukurin.

The occasion was the requests made for permission and approval of three different PUPs for new construction in the neighboring area "Lyudmila Zhivkova" and the question of how the additional load on the territory can be accompanied by investments in social, transport and green infrastructure.

The meeting initiated a direct conversation with citizens even before the negotiations with investors are concluded. The goal is for people's needs and suggestions to become part of the arguments with which the municipality negotiates specific improvements in the urban environment.

Why is a new approach necessary?

Arch. Georgiev presented an analysis of the current development plans and the potential load from new construction in the area.

He recalled that the General Development Plan of Sofia from 2009 allows for significant development in the so-called mixed multifunctional zones (MHZ). When it was adopted, the initially envisaged restriction on the height of buildings in these zones was dropped. This creates the prerequisites for intensive construction, which is not always in line with the capabilities of the existing infrastructure.

In the immediate vicinity of “Mladost 1A“ there are three PUP projects, providing for mainly residential construction – in the area of the “Bila“ supermarket, the gas station and the tennis courts. The procedures began in 2024-2025 and are at various stages of consideration.

According to the presented analysis, with the implementation of the already approved and planned new construction, the population of the “Lyudmila Zhivkova“ area could reach about 7,000 people – approximately as much as the population of the neighborhood “Mladost 1A“.

This means a significant additional demand for places in kindergartens and schools, as well as a greater load on the street network.

For “Mladost 1A“ alone, the analysis reports a need for about 355 places in kindergartens out of 255 existing ones. The new kindergarten envisaged in the neighborhood's development plan, but not yet implemented, could provide about 280 more places. At the same time, the future population in the neighboring area would create an additional demand for approximately 460 places.

Instead of construction “in pieces“ - shared responsibility for the neighborhood

Arch. Georgiev explained that the administration's ability to refuse lawful investment proposals is limited by current legislation and case law. Refusals can lead to lengthy legal proceedings and there is a risk of court decisions that oblige the municipality to approve the relevant plans.

Therefore, the department is looking for another possible path - agreements with investors, through which part of the increased value of the land as a result of the approval of the development plan is returned to the neighborhood in the form of public infrastructure.

Talks with investors on the three projects have already begun. Among the options discussed are the construction of a new kindergarten, the renovation and expansion of the 145th Secondary School “Simeon Radev“, the improvement of the sports facilities, transport accessibility and traffic safety.

The talks are in progress, and no agreements have been signed at the moment.

Citizens: Public benefits must precede construction

One of the most clearly stated positions at the meeting was that people no longer accept promises of future improvements without specific guarantees of their implementation.

A mother of a student from 145th Secondary School shared that she has been hearing about projects and intentions to renovate the school for ten years, without them being implemented. She gave an example of the hall in which the meeting was held – brought into usable condition thanks to a charity bazaar organized by the parents.

According to her, the most important thing is to first complete the necessary public projects and only then proceed with the new construction.

A similar position was expressed by another resident of the neighborhood. He supported the idea that new investments should be tied to specific commitments, but insisted that improvements to the school and kindergarten be implemented before the residential buildings. His argument was that even with a signed contract, there is a risk that public facilities will be delayed, and the consequences of this will once again remain for the residents of the neighborhood.

This position outlined one of the most important issues for the upcoming negotiations - not only what the investors will undertake as a commitment, but also when it should be fulfilled.

Parking, safe traffic and more care for green spaces

Among the other main problems raised by residents were the difficult access to the neighborhood, the shortage of parking spaces, the heavy traffic around the school and the condition of the inter-block spaces.

Another resident of the neighborhood, a father of three children, drew attention to the fact that the new construction increases not only the population, but also the number of cars. According to him, a comprehensive approach to parking and traffic organization is needed, including ensuring sufficient parking spaces, renovating pedestrian alleys and safe access to the school and the future kindergarten.

He warned that some of the alleys in the neighborhood are in poor condition, and when it rains they flood and make it difficult for children to move around. Particular attention should also be paid to access to the planned new kindergarten, where the street network is narrow and would have difficulty absorbing the additional traffic flow.

Other citizens insisted on better maintenance and protection of the existing green areas, as well as solutions that would make it easier to enter and exit the neighborhood.

Arch. Georgiev accepted the need for an analysis of traffic organization as an important part of the upcoming work. He also pointed out the future transport connection with Blvd. “Copenhagen“ as an opportunity to improve accessibility, with citizens insisting that its effect on neighborhood traffic be carefully assessed.

The conversation with the people becomes part of the negotiations with the investors

At the end of the meeting, arch. Lyubomir Georgiev emphasized the importance of the specific proposals made by the citizens. They will be used in continuing the conversations with the three investors and in seeking solutions to compensate for the additional burden on the neighborhood.

The participants expressed mutual respect for the open conversation. Despite the accumulated dissatisfaction with the unresolved problems, the meeting showed readiness to jointly seek solutions.

The change in approach is significant: instead of people being faced with already made decisions, they participate in the formulation of public needs that new construction must take into account.

For the direction “Urban Planning and Development“ This is part of a broader policy to overcome the consequences of "piecemeal" planning and move towards a holistic view of neighborhood development.

The city is much more than a collection of properties, and every new investment must also bear responsibility for the environment in which it is implemented. The long-term goals are to change the General Development Plan, the task of which is already being worked on, as well as the creation of a "Public Works" Fund - a mechanism through which part of the value generated by new construction is returned to the neighborhoods to build the necessary public infrastructure. This requires legislative decisions and the commitment of the state. Until then, the Sofia Municipality is looking for possible instruments within the framework of current legislation - specific agreements with investors, based on a needs analysis and direct dialogue with citizens.

Sustainable solutions for the development of the city require not only investments, but also shared responsibility for the environment and people.