Kyuchukov: Europe should propose its own plan to end the war

The European Union should propose its own plan to end the war in Ukraine, instead of reacting to the decisions of the US and Russia. This was stated by diplomat and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lyubomir Kyuchukov on bTV.

The reason for his analysis is the announced agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to sell Russian diesel in the US and on international markets. According to Kyuchukov, it shows “a lack of coordination along the lines of the transatlantic relationship“ and a serious disagreement between Washington and its European allies over the future of the war.

The Associated Press reports that under the announced plan, Russia is to immediately deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and additional quantities after that. The deal has drawn criticism from US lawmakers who have warned that it could provide Moscow with financial resources while the war in Ukraine continues.

According to Kyuchukov, the agreement between Trump and Putin raises questions about the future of sanctions against Russia, relations between Washington and European countries and the prospects for negotiations on Ukraine.

He noted that Trump has again raised the issue of elections in Ukraine and the need for the country to have a new president. Kyuchukov linked these statements to the lack of progress in talks to end the war, as well as to domestic political pressure in the US ahead of the midterm elections and against the backdrop of high fuel prices.

The diplomat believes that a significant reduction in the price of diesel cannot be expected just because of the deal. According to him, its political effect may be more significant than the economic one.

“Perhaps it is high time for Europe to launch its own vision of when and how this war ends“, Kyuchukov said.

According to him, the European Union is largely absent from direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, European countries should use the tools at their disposal, including sanctions, not only for pressure, but also as part of a possible negotiation process.

Kyuchukov said that Europe is already losing ground in global politics. As a reason, he pointed to the US's desire to direct its economic, political and military resources to the rivalry with China, while European countries have greater responsibility for limiting Russian influence.

According to the diplomat, the war is also increasing internal discontent in European societies due to the deterioration of the quality of life and the funds allocated to support Ukraine. He warned that the EU must move from a reactive to a proactive approach and formulate specific goals for a diplomatic solution.

Kyuchukov rejected the capitulation of Ukraine as an acceptable outcome for Europe. According to him, if a direct clash between NATO and Russia and the capitulation of one of the countries are excluded, a political solution through diplomacy remains a realistic option.

The diplomat also drew attention to the intensification of military actions and the growing risks in the Black Sea. According to him, the increase in civilian casualties shows that the conflict is becoming more dangerous, which makes active diplomatic efforts even more necessary.