Driver dies after crashing into electric pole and fence of house in Burgas

A minibus driver died after crashing into a concrete and metal fence of a residential house near Burgas, right next to the property's garage.

The victim is a 66-year-old man from the village of Gradets in the Sliven region, BNT reports. The incident occurred on October 9 at around 10:30 a.m. in the Burgas district of “Vetren“.

According to police, the man was driving a truck, but suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a concrete electric pole and the reinforced concrete fence of a house.

The impact was fatal for the 66-year-old driver, who died on the spot.

The accident also caused serious material damage to the fence of the house, estimated at around 2,000 euros. The reasons that led to the loss of control of the car are being clarified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.