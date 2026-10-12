The EMIL ship has been removed from the Bulgarian economic zone

The EMIL ship has been removed from Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and is now 65 miles from the Bosphorus. The vessel, which was hit by a drone near Odessa, had been drifting in the Black Sea for nearly two weeks and was towed by a tugboat from Turkey. This was announced in Burgas by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, quoted by Nova TV.

ABLE is moving away from Bulgarian waters

The second ship hit in the Black Sea - ABLE, continues to be monitored. According to Peev, the vessel is heading south, even east, and is moving away from Bulgarian waters.

„We have a plan to react if it approaches our waters. So far, everything indicates that the ship is in a position heading south, even east, so it is moving away from our waters. We have no concerns about its potential entry into our waters“, said Georgi Peev.

The minister indicated that no new military operations are planned in the area of the two attacked ships.

A new rescue ship is being discussed

The state is discussing the purchase of a new ship for maritime rescue operations. According to Peev, first the technical specifications must be prepared and funding must be secured.

„We are working on this topic, but I cannot specify a deadline“, said the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Opportunities for European funding are also being discussed. „We have currently initiated working meetings to specify the technical specifications for such a ship, and then seek funding and the possibility of purchasing it“, said Peev.

The operation to rescue the sailors

Regarding the operation to search and rescue the sailors from the ship that sank in the drone attack, Peev said that it was carried out professionally with the means available to the state.

„There was a lot of speculation about whether it was terminated on time, but I have full information down to the minute. The actions were extremely professional and responsible," he said.