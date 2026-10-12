Donev: We are finalizing the budget bills

The government is working hard to finalize the budget bills, and the package of tax changes is expected to be discussed by the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) next week. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev at the beginning of the council's meeting.

A meeting of the NCTC Budget Policy Committee is scheduled for this week, at which the social partners will be able to discuss the proposals in detail.

Donev assured that the draft tax laws, the state budget and the budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the state social security will be reviewed by the tripartite council. Before that, informal meetings with the social partners will also be held.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) has requested an extraordinary meeting dedicated to the preparation of Budget 2027, changes in tax legislation, income policy and funds for remuneration in the budgetary sphere. The union insists that the prepared structural and organizational changes in the state administration and the public sector be discussed.

The agenda of today's meeting includes projects of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy that have not received unanimous support in the standing committees of the National Trade Union Congress, Donev specified.

A request has also been received from the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor, Demographic and Social Policy for an opinion of the Tripartite Council on a bill amending and supplementing the Labor Code.