Shishkov to mayors from the country: Investment should follow planning, not the other way around

„Planning gives birth to investment, not the other way around, as was the case under a previous administration. This will be the real approach to achieving much better results in the future.“

This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, at the annual meeting of local authorities in Albena. He participated in a discussion panel „The quality of the investment process – shared responsibility between the state, municipalities and business“.

„In order to create the infrastructure that is missing, we must have better planning and have general development plans – some of the territories do not have such“, the minister emphasized. And he was categorical that the state is already in place and more results can be achieved in the coming years.

He assessed the meeting with the local government as extremely important, because “it marks the beginning of a different way of communication between the local and central administration.“

“The relationship between the state and local government is the foundation of the development of a society. They must work in sync and for the benefit of citizens“, explained Shishkov. In his words, for this purpose, one law must be observed and interpreted in one way, in order to have a common vision for the development of the entire country.

According to architect Shishkov, money in construction must be invested and every euro invested must go to the development of the regions. “In each region, we must focus on the problems and develop the settlements from there“, he added.

Regarding the Investment Program for Municipalities, he emphasized that it is important for municipalities to receive support and receive the money to complete the projects that they have started and have considered it most important to invest in them.

In Albena, the regional minister told journalists that the DNSK has begun an inspection in the Varna municipality of all construction permits issued by the municipality for a period of four years.

“Let everyone understand what is happening in Varna. So far, we have found many irregularities in the issuance of tolerance certificates, but it turned out that the epidemic of illegal construction and violation of the law on the territory is more widespread“, the minister explained and added: “We will look for every “virus“ of illegal construction in Varna. Obviously, one of the most beautiful Bulgarian cities is burdened with huge problems and violations in construction.

The annual meeting of local authorities in Albena was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Pavleta Pelovska. She participated in the part “Predictable financing and quality implementation of municipal investments“.