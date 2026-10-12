Sofia is the best European destination for a short city break in 2027.

Sofia topped the Best City Break in Europe 2027 ranking (best European destination for short city breaks) of European Best Destinations. The first place puts the Bulgarian capital in the focus of an international tourism campaign and gives the city an additional opportunity to reach new visitors.

Over 33 days, 11,614 people participated in the vote for 64 European destinations - 20 capitals and 44 other cities, selected by independent travel journalists. Each participant could support up to three destinations, and Sofia took first place in the final ranking.

Sofia combines cultural and historical heritage, a diverse cultural calendar, local gastronomy and lively city life with direct access to nature. The ancient heritage of Serdika, the temple-monument “St. Alexander Nevski“, museums and galleries reveal different sides of the city, and the Boyana Church – part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site – and the proximity of Vitosha Mountain complete the possibilities for experiences within a short trip.

“We are proud that so many people chose Sofia. Our ambition is to welcome more and more visitors and give them reasons to return. This recognition is an opportunity to showcase our city to an even wider international audience and build on the interest in everything Sofia has to offer“, commented Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Over the next 12 months, European Best Destinations will present Sofia as a leading destination for short city trips to an international audience, including through partner media such as Forbes International. The campaign creates an opportunity for the capital to reach people looking for new European destinations and to attract interest in local businesses, cultural events and tourism services.

The Sofia Municipality works to develop Sofia as an attractive European city – by improving the urban environment, supporting cultural life and promoting the capital to an international audience. The international recognition gives additional visibility to this work and an opportunity to build on Sofia's presentation as a destination. The next step is for the increased interest in the city to turn into a sustainable tourist flow and more opportunities for local businesses and the cultural sector.

European Best Destinations has been promoting European destinations since 2009 and works with over 500 tourist destinations and international media.