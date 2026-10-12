Driver hits 12-year-old child and flees

A 46-year-old woman who hit a 12-year-old pedestrian in Ruse and left the scene of the accident was identified by officers of the “Traffic Police“ sector, the Regional Department of Internal Affairs – Ruse reported.

The incident occurred on October 9 at around 5:09 p.m. on “Chiprovtsi“ street. According to initial data, a “Peugeot 307“ car driven by the woman hit the boy while crossing the roadway. After the collision, the child fell onto the road, and then returned to the sidewalk.

The driver did not remain at the scene of the accident and did not notify the competent authorities. After a complaint was filed by the child's mother, the car and the driver were located by the police.

The pedestrian was slightly injured. The accident was processed administratively, with the driver being blamed for not being careful enough towards pedestrians, especially children.