Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia: There is no evidence that Iva Mihaylova has left the country or entered Bulgaria

The Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia announced that there is no evidence in the border control system that Iva Mihaylova has left the country. The ministry's position, sent to NOVA, comes hours after the young Bulgarian returned to Bulgaria and stated that she crossed the border completely legally.

„Dear, in connection with the person you are inquiring about, we would like to inform you that checks have been carried out in the border control system of the Ministry of Interior. It has been established that the specified person has no registered exit from the territory of the Republic of Macedonia“, says the official response of the North Macedonian Ministry of Interior.

According to the Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia, not only is there no evidence that the young Bulgarian woman has left the country, but the Bulgarian Border Police has also not established a registered legal entry into Bulgaria in her name. The information was received after checks carried out through the joint contact center between the two countries.

The North Macedonian Ministry of Interior specifies that a court ban on leaving the country continues to apply against Mihaylova. “The Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out checks in the border control system, during which it was established that the person Iva Mihaylova, against whom a court ban is in force, has no registered exit from the territory of Macedonia“, the official statement states.

The ministry adds that information was also sought from the Bulgarian border authorities.

“Additionally, through the Joint Contact Center with Bulgaria, checks were also carried out by the Bulgarian Border Police, from which information was received that the said person has no registered legal entry into the territory of Bulgaria“, the ministry reports.

According to the data provided, Mihaylova's last registered entry into Bulgaria was in September 2025. A month later, in October of the same year, her exit from Bulgaria and her entry into North Macedonia were recorded.

The statement raises questions about the circumstances under which Mihaylova has left our western neighbor. Earlier today, she and her lawyer Nikolay Dimitrov told NOVA that they passed through an official border checkpoint, presenting their documents.

“We returned home completely legally across the border with my lawyer. I am about to receive treatment in “Pirogov“. I was repressed because of my Bulgarian origin and I did not feel well. I am happy to be here and feel safe“, said Mihaylova.

Her lawyer was also adamant that the trip was made through an official border checkpoint. “We took out our documents and crossed. The people on the Macedonian side were fully aware that this was Iva Mihaylova. Nobody told us anything. We talked and left“, said Dimitrov.

Iva Mihaylova's North Macedonian lawyer: She left the country without court permission, and I am surprised

Iva Mihaylova's lawyer in North Macedonia, Naser Raufi, said that he was not informed in advance about her decision to return to Bulgaria. Speaking to the Macedonian newspaper “Večer“, he indicated that he learned about her departure only this morning and confirmed that she did not have a court permit to leave the country.

“I am surprised too. This morning I was informed that she crossed the border. There is no court permit. We were just about to file a new request, as there was information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Bulgarian doctors would arrive to examine her“, explained Raufi.

According to him, the court proceedings against Mihaylova will have to continue in her absence. The defense is about to present the conclusion of its expert on road accidents, who is to give testimony regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident. Raufi assumes that the decision to return to Bulgaria was made jointly with her Bulgarian lawyer Nikolay Dimitrov.

President Iliana Yotova commented that she learned about Mihaylova's return only this morning and currently has no information on how she left North Macedonia. “There are still many unclear circumstances. I think that the competent authorities in Bulgaria should make a statement first“, the head of state indicated. Yotova expressed her readiness to meet with the young woman when her health allows.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that an investigation would be conducted into the manner in which Mihaylova crossed the border. “They will be questioned to establish whether, when, where and how the border was crossed. We will also check all other circumstances, including whether she needs security“, he said.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova specified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not notified in advance of the trip and did not participate in its organization. According to her, the case shows that the prolonged search for a solution for Mihaylova's treatment has not led to the necessary result.

RSM Prosecutor's Office

The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Macedonia announced that the accused had two travel documents seized - Macedonian and Bulgarian. “She was banned from crossing the state border with her ID card, banned from leaving Kocani and obliged to appear before an official. The competent prosecutor took all measures within his powers to detain the person, and the risk of flight was one of the main reasons why the prosecution repeatedly gave a negative opinion regarding the request for the return of the passport, the Macedonian state prosecution stated.

How did it get to this point

In October 2025, Iva Mihaylova was seriously injured in an accident near Kocani in North Macedonia. In the head-on collision, a person from the other car died, and the young woman suffered serious spinal injuries.

She was charged in connection with the accident. Mihaylova claims that the other car entered her lane, while the prosecution maintains a different version of the accident.

After the incident, her documents were confiscated and she was banned from leaving North Macedonia. For months she insisted on obtaining permission for specialized treatment in Bulgaria due to her deteriorating health. On October 12, it became clear that Mihaylova was already on Bulgarian territory. She is expected to undergo medical examinations in “Pirogov“.