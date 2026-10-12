"Bulgarian Posts" does not serve customers

The branches of "Bulgarian Posts" throughout the country do not serve citizens due to a problem with the internet connection. A broken cable of the service operator is the reason for the suspension of service to citizens, Dora Tsvetkova - public relations officer of "Bulgarian Posts" EAD told Radio Shumen.

The problem with communication connectivity has been since 11:00 on October 12. The customer information phones are also not working.

We will notify you immediately after the problem is fixed, we apologize for the inconvenience caused, "Bulgarian Posts" reports on its website.