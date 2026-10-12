Assen Vassilev "played a neat trick" on Galab Donev - drank his homemade rakia

The banter between the ruling party and the opposition does not cease.

The leader of the PP, Assen Vassilev, who fiercely attacks the government for the idea of excise duty on homemade rakia, found a way to save himself a fine from the National Revenue Agency. He simply drank his rakia, News.bg reports.

"While we are waiting for Galab Donev to "edit" the insane ban on giving homemade rakia as a gift, my friends and I pretended to have drunk the rakia. Just to be safe," he wrote on his social media profile, opening the doors of his refrigerator, where, next to a bottle of vinegar, there was also homemade brandy.

"And to the question of why I keep vinegar in the refrigerator, the answer is: it doesn't form sediment and there are no flies. I know this last one from my grandmother, not from chemistry lessons," adds Vassilev.