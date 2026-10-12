Bulgaria requests technical assistance from EU and NATO to continue investigation into drone attack in Black Sea

Bulgaria has requested technical assistance from EU and NATO to continue the investigation into the drone attack on two merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev has sent letters to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. In them, he emphasizes the need for allied support and calls for priority consideration of the topic in view of its urgent nature.

Radev's position is that Bulgaria categorically condemns military attacks against merchant shipping and civilian seafarers and is determined to identify those responsible for it. The Prime Minister points out the actions taken by our side both during the rescue operation and to investigate the attack. Assistance has also been requested from the European Maritime Safety Agency, since no remains of the drones have been found.

Rumen Radev notes that Bulgaria will do everything necessary to establish beyond doubt the responsibility for the attack. In this regard, our country also maintains contact with NATO regarding the provision of allied support for the investigation. The goal is to examine all available material evidence, satellite data and all information collected in connection with the attack.

In his letter, the Prime Minister also emphasizes that Bulgaria is determined to take all possible diplomatic and legal measures in accordance with international law against the perpetrator after establishing responsibility for the attack.