CT "Podkrepa": Vouchers should be taxed with social security

CT "Podkrepa" will propose that food vouchers should be taxed with a social security contribution, not with a tax. The idea is related to the planned taxation of vouchers at a rate of 7% from 2027 and the increase in their maximum monthly value to 200 euros.

In front of the Bulgarian National Radio, the president of CT "Podkrepa" Dimitar Manolov said that the union will insist that the change be made so that the amounts participate in the formation of social security income.

“This social security contribution will be included in people's social security income“, said Manolov.

According to him, this would have an impact on the amount of benefits for temporary disability and maternity, as well as on future pensions. Under the current regime, food vouchers are a social benefit, exempt from tax on workers' incomes, and social security contributions are not charged on their value.

What does the discussed change envisage

The Ministry of Finance proposes that the maximum monthly amount of vouchers be 200 euros from next year, with a 7% tax charged on them. At the full amount, this would mean about 14 euros in tax and a net value of approximately 186 euros for the worker.

The Ministry of Finance presents the measure as part of a package to increase budget revenues. The final rules must be adopted with the changes in tax and budget legislation for 2027.

The union also disputes the minimum wage formula

The “Podkrepa” trade union proposes that the minimum wage for 2027 be determined according to the previous formula. According to the union’s calculations, the difference compared to the new approach is about 20 euros.

Manolov pointed out that the proposal was made verbally and in writing to the government. On the issue of vouchers, it remains to be seen whether the cabinet and the parliamentary majority will accept the insurance model instead of the planned taxation.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg