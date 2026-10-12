Miroslav Nenkov: Arrests of medics are a demonstration of power

The arrests of ten medics in Plovdiv are an "ugly demonstration of power" and "you don't do that to colleagues". This was stated by the former Minister of Health Dr. Miroslav Nenkov on bTV airing on the occasion of the police action at the University Hospital "St. George".

Nenkov did not deny the need to verify the data on alleged abuses, but criticized the manner in which the detention of the medical specialists was carried out. According to him, such violations should have been identified and stopped much earlier, instead of leading to showy arrests.

The charges are related to fictitious hospitalizations

The action was carried out on October 5 at the Rheumatology Clinic at the University Hospital “St. George“. Among those detained is Prof. Mariela Geneva-Popova, who is the dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Plovdiv and head of the clinic.

According to investigators, the organized crime group has been operating since 2021 through fictitious hospitalizations and reporting medical activities to the National Health Insurance Fund. The data presented by the prosecutor's office indicate that for approximately three years, the clinic, which has 49 beds, recorded nearly 24,000 hospitalizations.

The NHIF has paid about 12 million euros for these activities, and the alleged damages are estimated at 3.06 million euros. The charges against the detainees have not been proven guilty and are to be verified within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Nenkov insists on a change in funding

According to Miroslav Nenkov, the mechanism for improper reporting of medical activities is not complicated and with effective control, such practices could be prevented. He linked the problem to the long-standing feeling of impunity in the system.

The former Minister of Health called for political will to change the model based on clinical pathways. According to him, the system creates conditions for abuse and needs serious reform.

Nenkov also raised the broader question of the attitude towards medical specialists in Bulgaria. According to him, instead of focusing solely on punitive measures, the reasons why young doctors leave the country should be sought.

The investigation against the doctors continues. The allegations of crimes committed are yet to be proven in court.

Sources: trafficnews.bg