A crash between two trucks closed the Veliko Tarnovo - Ruse road

A crash between two trucks temporarily closed the main Veliko Tarnovo - Ruse road near the village of Polikraishte. The collision occurred at around 8:00 p.m. on October 12.

Two trucks with Turkish registration plates collided. One driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the emergency room for examination. The alcohol tests of both drivers were negative.

„The causes of the crash are being clarified“, the police reported.

Due to the incident, traffic in the section has been temporarily stopped. Teams are redirecting vehicles through the village of Parvomaytsi.

Another truck crashed near Maslarevo

About half an hour earlier, at approximately 7:30 p.m., another truck crashed near the village of Maslarevo. No one was injured in this incident, and the truck did not obstruct traffic.

At the moment, the causes of the collision near Polikraishte are still being clarified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, bgonair.bg