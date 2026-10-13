After sunk and hit ships, Rumen Radev will summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for a conversation

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will summon the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Eleonora Mitrofanova for a conversation. The reason is another attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters.

Radev stated that “logic indicates that the attack could be from the Russian side“. He described what happened as “another absolutely unacceptable attack on merchant ships“.

The Prime Minister published his position on Facebook. The statement did not provide details on the number of ships affected, the nature of the damage or the location of the attack.

NATO and the European Union have been notified

Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO and the country's permanent representative to the European Union have been notified of the incident, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

A conversation between Rumen Radev and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is also forthcoming. The published information does not specify when it will take place.

No additional details have been announced so far about the attack or the results of the upcoming conversation with the Russian ambassador.

Sources: bnrnews.bg