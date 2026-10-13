Yes, Bulgaria: At the last KSNS, the services clearly reported that Russia was behind the strikes in the Black Sea!

It was clear that Russia was hitting the ships off the coast of Bulgaria. Even at the KSNS, one of the services reported that according to partner intelligence data, it was undoubtedly Russia. And the heads of DANS, Military Intelligence and DAR had no doubt that it was attacking Russia. Then we from Democratic Bulgaria demanded that Mitrofanova be summoned, that she be handed a note and that Bulgaria demand an end to all attacks on merchant ships by Russia in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

This was announced by Yes, Bulgaria.

Then Radev and Yotova did not dare to tell the truth to the Bulgarians and mumbled that things were "50:50". The government horribly bowed down to the Kremlin once again.

Today, a Ukrainian ship with a Ukrainian crew was hit very close to Bulgaria's territorial waters by three Russian drones, and a second one sank near Krapets. The authorities must get their heads out of the sand.

We will help them with what needs to happen:

1. Mitrofanova should be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for explanations and handed a note.

2. Bulgaria should demand categorical guarantees from Russia that there will be no such attacks.

3. Bulgaria should initiate urgent consultations in NATO.

4. The Prime Minister and the heads of services should be urgently heard in parliament today.

5. Bulgaria should ask NATO to deploy adequate air defense along our coast in order to protect the country.

The policy of humiliation and fear leads to this - the more you kneel before Putin, the harder they hit you.

Today we have a president who is afraid to name Russia as an aggressor!