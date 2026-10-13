The body of a 37-year-old Ukrainian was found on the beach in Sunny Beach

The body of a 37-year-old Ukrainian citizen was found on the beach in front of a hotel in the Sunny Beach resort complex. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

The signal for a drowned man was received at the Regional Directorate in Nessebar yesterday at around 3:20 p.m. It was established that he is a Ukrainian citizen with temporary protection, who lives in Sveti Vlas.

The body was transported for autopsy to the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) – Burgas.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

I remind you that on September 18 this year A 63-year-old Ukrainian tourist was found drowned in the sea near Sunny Beach, in the area between lifeguard posts No. 18 and No. 19.