Cornelia Ninova: We have entered the eye of the financial and economic storm. It will be scary!

We have entered the eye of the financial and economic storm. It will be scary.

The IMF has just worsened Bulgaria's indicators in its October report.

This was warned about on "Facebook" by Cornelia Ninova.

The current account deficit for 2026 jumps twice - to 8%, compared to a forecast in April of 4%.

Economic growth falls from 2.8% to 2.6%. Inflation is flying up compared to the April forecast and is from 3.8 to 4.9. This is a disaster.

I warned repeatedly in the summer: strengthen the economy. Only it can get us out of the bottom. Only a powerful economic plan will help.

I urged: do not vote with emotion, but with reason. In this crisis, we need economically literate and proven people at the helm. Alas.

The progressives have missed the economy. They are illiterate. Unprepared. They do not know, they cannot. And they continue to get tangled up like a chicken in a tangle. Look at the sharp deterioration in the indicators since April. Every day they remain in power will drag us to the bottom.