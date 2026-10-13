The police in Kochani have notified the Basic Court in the city that yesterday Iva Mihaylova did not appear at the station and did not sign, as specified in her detention order, BNT reports.

In turn, the court has notified the prosecutor's office. On this basis, prosecutor Igorcho Krastov has filed a request with the basic court for the measure "submission" and the ban on leaving Kochani to be canceled and for a new measure "detention" to be determined until the end of the criminal proceedings against Iva Mihaylova due to the risk of absconding.

The Basic Court in Kochani has not yet ruled.