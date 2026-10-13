Karakachanov calls for urgent talks with Turkey and Romania

Bulgaria must hold urgent talks with Turkey and Romania on the topic of security in the Black Sea. We should not wait, but immediately take the initiative for a diplomatic solution so that the news of ships destroyed by drones and the suspension of shipping in the Black Sea does not become an everyday occurrence. This was announced today to the media in Blagoevgrad by Krasimir Karakachanov – Doctor of International Law and International Relations, leader of the VMRO and Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister for Security in the period 2017-2021. His position is on the occasion of the military actions in the Black Sea, which are becoming more intense with each passing day and are already directly threatening the security of Bulgaria.

Native diplomacy in coordination with neighboring countries Romania and Turkey – as the most affected by the traffic violations in the Black Sea, to develop a strategy through which all mechanisms in the EU and NATO are activated and together with the warring parties - Russia and Ukraine, to reach a common decision to cease all hostilities in the Black Sea waters, Karakachanov explained his call.

It is time for our political elite to stop seeking dividends on the back of the fear of the Bulgarians, and to start pursuing a pragmatic and responsible policy to protect our national interest, which is the cessation of hostilities in the Black Sea region and the restoration of normal traffic of commercial ships, Karakachanov said.

According to him, Bulgaria's interest requires it to invest all its diplomatic efforts in working together with its close neighboring countries, as well as NATO and European Union structures, and the warring parties in order to reach an agreement to cease hostilities in the Black Sea region. The success of such an undertaking would at least increase the international prestige of our country, and why not even lead to a real peace agreement, Krasimir Karakachanov also said.