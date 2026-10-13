After the strikes in the Black Sea: Bulgaria has two more drone systems and additional missile complexes

Bulgaria is taking additional measures to protect the Black Sea coast after the drone strikes against two merchant ships. Two more unmanned aerial systems will be deployed to strengthen surveillance in the Black Sea region, as well as additional missile complexes, as well as strengthening surveillance in the region. This was announced by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at a briefing dedicated to drone strikes on cargo ships in the Black Sea, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, the situation in the water basin is becoming increasingly complex, and Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are already discussing common measures to increase security and more effective exchange of information.

The Defense Minister announced that our country will deploy additional means for surveillance and counteraction to drones. Some of the equipment has already been acquired, and the servicemen who will work with it have undergone training.

„As a follow-up measure, we will deploy two additional unmanned aerial systems. One was acquired recently, and the crews have just returned from training. I hope to deploy it as soon as possible. We also have other capabilities, including the Special Operations Forces,“ explained Stoyanov.

The minister pointed out that measures are also being taken to strengthen air defense through additional deployment of anti-aircraft missile systems. According to him, however, the capabilities for protecting the Bulgarian territory must be clearly distinguished from the actions that the armed forces can take outside territorial waters.

“We must increase our capabilities, but also be aware that the Air Force and the Armed Forces in general cannot respond to a specific threat if it exists in territorial waters, and not in international waters. We have no commitment in this regard, we have no obligation, and we have no right to do so“, Stoyanov said.

He specified that the capabilities for military escort of merchant ships are also limited. “The Bulgarian Navy can escort vessels only in our territorial waters. As for escorting with drones, in principle this is possible for countries that have similar equipment“, the minister pointed out.

What is known about the attacked ships?

Stoyanov also presented information about the signals received after the attacks on the two commercial vessels. According to him, one of the ships is the Aegis Dignity, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, which was in the area near Krapets. The signal for the attack was received shortly after 13:00.

Later, at 19:28, a signal for help was received from a second ship located about 17 nautical miles from the Bulgarian coast.

The minister announced that a cutter was directed towards one of the attacked vessels, which provided assistance to the crew. Regarding the ship near Krapets, he indicated that there were 16 people on board, six of whom were rescued, and the search for the rest continued.

For the other ship, Stoyanov specified that it sailed under the Maltese flag, was Ukrainian property, and its 16-member crew included Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens.

After receiving information about the incidents, a response was ordered by the Navy. Stoyanov announced that an order had been issued to include a frigate based in Burgas, as well as to use military helicopters.

„A command was immediately given to the Navy. The frigate is deployed in Burgas. At the same time, two helicopters that were on standby took off in the morning and landed in „Chaika“, and then headed to the area of the incident,“ the minister explained.

According to him, the actions of the military are aimed at supporting the operation and monitoring the area where the ships were attacked.

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are preparing joint measures

The minister confirmed that he had held telephone conversations with his colleagues from Romania and Turkey. The main topic was the deteriorating security environment in the Black Sea and the need for closer coordination between the three countries.

“What we agreed on is better cooperation, timely submission and exchange of information. We have a common conclusion about the situation – the Black Sea has already become a conflict zone and additional measures need to be identified“, Stoyanov said.

He announced that a meeting at a higher military level is also being prepared, in which the defense ministers and defense chiefs of the three countries will participate. “We have planned to organize a meeting between the defense ministers and defense chiefs of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania as soon as possible. The dates are currently being specified and we hope that this will happen as soon as possible“, he explained. The goal is to discuss specific actions to strengthen the surveillance and protection of shipping in the Black Sea region.

“It makes no sense for the drones to be Ukrainian“

When asked whether the origin of the drones that hit the two merchant ships has already been established, the minister said that there is no final confirmation yet. However, he suggested that the attacks were probably carried out with Russian drones. “It is not clear exactly what the drones are. But it makes no sense for them to be Ukrainian, given that the ships are Ukrainian property. In this situation, we assume that the drones are Russian“, commented Stoyanov.

He did not present definitive evidence of the origin of the drones, emphasizing that the clarification of the circumstances continues.

Bulgaria will not request the activation of Article 4 of NATO

The Defense Minister was categorical that at this stage Bulgaria has no intention of requesting official consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. According to him, the issue has already been discussed within the framework of the National Security Advisory Council, where an agreement was reached that such a step was not necessary. “Regarding Article 4 of NATO - already at the National Security Advisory Council, including with the participation of the opposition parties, we united around the fact that it is not necessary to activate it. This remains in force in the new situation,“ Stoyanov said.

The minister pointed out that similar incidents have occurred repeatedly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and that the allies recommend not automatically resorting to this mechanism for every new event.