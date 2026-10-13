"Lukoil" after the new attacks in the Black Sea: No oil deliveries have been denied at the moment

There have been no oil deliveries denied at the moment despite the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated to bTV by Ani Borisova, advisor on corporate strategies and communications to the specialized administration of “Lukoil“ and the special commercial manager.

“There have been no oil deliveries denied at the moment. The situation is being monitored continuously“, specified Borisova.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the new attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and growing concerns about the security of shipping and raw material supplies in the region.

The 15-member crew of the “Chelsea 3“ ship, attacked near Byala, was rescued, but the second ship, which was hit near Krapets, sank. Only five sailors on board were rescued.

After the attacks in the Black Sea, Prime Minister Rumen Radev urgently convened the Security Council and summoned the Russian ambassador, Eleonora Mitrofanova. She stated that Moscow also allows the version of a provocation by a third party.

The first comment came from Ukraine. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga pointed to Russia as responsible for the new attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea.

Among the victims of the attack on one of the ships, the “Chelsea 3“, there are also Ukrainian citizens. The ship is also Ukrainian-owned, but sails under the Maltese flag.