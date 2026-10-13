From the Ministry of Interior: The person who died in the accident on the Trakia Motorway was an employee of "Avtomagistrali"

The person who died in the accident on the 27th km of the "Trakia" Motorway in the direction of Sofia is an employee of a road maintenance company who was securing another broken-down car after a previous minor traffic accident, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sofia announced, quoted by bTV.

The two victims in the incident were traveling in the cars involved in the accident.

Earlier, the police reported that the accident occurred between three cars.

After the serious accident, the chairwoman of the European Center for Transport Policies Diana Rusinova wrote on Facebook that an employee of the state “Motorways“ died on the “Trakia“ motorway while securing another traffic accident.

“About 40 minutes ago I passed on the “Trakia“ motorway. In the Vakarel area, in the direction of Sofia, there was a traffic accident, according to initial data due to aquaplaning,“ she explained.

“A little later, employees of the road maintenance company, who were securing the site of the first accident, were swept away by another car, which also aquaplaned in the same section“, wrote Rusinova.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency announced earlier that temporarily traffic at 49 km of the “Trakia“ motorway in the direction of Burgas is also taking place in the active lane due to a traffic accident.

Traffic in the overtaking lane is limited. Traffic is regulated by the traffic police.