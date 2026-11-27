GERB leader Boyko Borissov called on the Bulgarian government to immediately demand an explanation from and accountability of the French authorities over the attacks on Levski supporters in Marseille. He also urged UEFA to impose the heaviest possible penalties on Olympique Marseille.

“I am furious about the footage showing attacks on Levski fans in Marseille! Bulgarians go to support their beloved team and end up victims of brutal aggression, including inside the stadium itself!”, Borissov wrote on Facebook. He raised questions about the actions of the French police, the stadium security and European football’s governing body.

According to accounts from Levski supporters, the tension began even before the match. Bulgarian fans claim they were attacked in a hotel and in the street, with metal pipes and knives used against them. Later, at the Vélodrome stadium, home fans reached the away section, where around 500 Bulgarian supporters were gathered.

According to reports from the scene, bottles, flares, signal rockets and firecrackers were thrown toward the section. Bulgarian supporters were injured and taken to hospital. Witnesses at the scene also reported that women had been attacked and had personal belongings taken from them. These reports have not been accompanied by an official statement giving the exact number of injured people.

A temporary suspension of the match was discussed

At halftime, representatives of Olympique Marseille and Levski held a meeting with the UEFA delegate. The possibility of temporarily suspending the match was discussed, but the game was completed according to the original schedule. Olympique Marseille won 1–0.

The case has already reached the highest diplomatic level. Prime Minister Rumen Radev spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the attack on Bulgarian citizens. The two agreed that aggression and violence have no place in Europe. Radev thanked Macron for his personal engagement, for the medical assistance and for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarians.

Borissov said that Levski supporters deserve protection rather than being turned into targets for hooligans. He wished those injured a speedy recovery and called for a united response whenever Bulgarian citizens are attacked.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg