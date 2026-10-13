The war has been on our borders for a long time. This was said on "Denyat na zivo" by Nova News, former Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev, after two new ships were hit on the edge of Bulgaria's territorial waters that night, quoted by novini.bg.

Since 2022, there have been direct aggressive actions by Russia towards Bulgaria. The difference now is that there are sunk ships, there are dead sailors and no one can afford to turn a blind eye anymore, he added.

The fact that the "Radev" cabinet cannot find evidence of where the strikes come from is a highly manipulative thesis. In a crisis situation, you can never wait to receive 100% reliable data and then act - you act according to what logic shows. It is very clear that Russia is the perpetrator of these acts. In this crisis situation, we must act in such a way as to counteract these aggressive actions of Russia, said Prof. Tagarev.

I can congratulate Mr. Radev that after four ships were hit, two of which were sunk, and 20 people died, the word "Russia" carefully dropped from his mouth. And Ms. Yotova still does not dare to mention Russia. The strange thing is that in this situation both of them continue to talk about an incident. As the writer Radoslav Bimbalov wrote, an incident is if a bottle of nail polish spills in Mrs. Yotova's purse. The exact term is a coordinated, premeditated armed attack on merchant ships near our waters, which is a categorical violation of all international norms. This is the situation and we cannot turn a blind eye. When we turn a blind eye, we cannot find a solution to this problem, the former defense minister emphasized.

And today, the government's policy continues to be inadequate. The Prime Minister summoned the Russian ambassador for a conversation, and this should have been done by the foreign minister. They did not activate the institutional mechanisms provided for such cases, but fell into idle talk. The government does not dare to activate Art. 4 of the NATO treaty, because then it must provide all the information that we have collected, and we must receive all the information that our allies have collected. This will reveal that the aggressor is Russia, and then measures must be taken, which may include the deployment of NATO forces in our country, which is not desired by Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova, especially in the pre-election situation, said Prof. Todor Tagarev.