A delegation from the European Parliament will visit Sofia and Varna over the attacks on ships in the Black Sea

A delegation from the European Parliament will visit Sofia and Varna over the next two weeks over the attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast, Nova TV reports. The initiative is from MEPs Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev from GERB/EPP, who are pushing for a common European response to security threats in the Black Sea.

Representatives of the European Parliament's Defense Committee are expected to participate in the visit. They are expected to visit critical infrastructure sites related to the security of the population.

The initiative was announced after a joint video address by MEPs from the European People's Party, in which they condemned the attacks on civilian shipping and expressed support for Bulgaria.

According to Andrey Novakov, what is happening in the Black Sea can no longer be viewed solely as a national problem. According to him, the growing risks require coordinated action at the European level.

Emil Radev also called for more active participation of European partners and NATO allies. He warned that attacks on commercial vessels could have serious consequences not only for maritime security, but also for the Bulgarian economy and the tourism sector.

Among the options being discussed is the creation of a European naval mission in the Black Sea, similar to Operation “Aspides“, which the European Union is conducting to protect shipping in the Red Sea region. The proposal envisages that the future mission will have an explicitly defensive nature, with its main task being to provide escort and protection for commercial ships and their crews.