Bulgargaz was asked to pay 34% more expensive gas in November

Natural gas may increase in price by nearly 34% in November. This is what “Bulgargaz“ is proposing in an application to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, Nova TV reports. The requested price is 59.08 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. The current price for October is 44.09 euros per megawatt-hour.

The company justifies its proposal with the costs of natural gas supply, including under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as with the supplies of liquefied natural gas and production from the underground gas storage facility “Chiren“. The application also indicates the impact of prices on European gas markets.

The proposal is to be considered by the Energy Regulatory Commission, which will determine the final price for November. If approved, the increase will affect the price of natural gas for customers on the regulated market.