Road conditions: repairs, borders and reports from the Ministry of Interior

Repairs and temporary traffic organization are making travel difficult on several key routes in the country. According to the latest bulletin of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, cloudy and rainy weather is expected, more significant precipitation in Central Bulgaria and temporarily strong northerly winds in the eastern regions. Temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees, and in Sofia around 11.

Restrictions on highways

On the “Trakia“ motorway there are sections with a speed limit of up to 100 km/h due to marking and preventive maintenance. At Muhovo, traffic is being carried out with increased caution due to road safety in the emergency lane. In the Burgas region between the 342nd and 348th kilometers, the speed limit is up to 80 km/h.

On the “Hemus“ highway, traffic in the “Topli Dol“ tunnel in the direction of Sofia has been transferred to the two-way pipe to Varna due to repairs. The movement of vehicles over 12.5 tons between the “Boaza“ and “Dermantsi“ road junctions is also restricted. In the Shumen region, traffic in the direction of Sofia between the 350th and 363rd kilometers is carried out in the two-way lane to Varna until October 16.

On the “Struma“ highway, traffic in the direction of Sofia has been restricted to the emergency lane and the outer active lane in separate sections due to cleaning of slopes. At the Daskalovo junction, a temporary traffic organization has been introduced to ease traffic towards Pernik and Kyustendil, which is in effect until October 16.

On the Maritsa highway in the direction of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, there are sections with one lane and a speed limit of 50 km/h due to the repair of expansion joints. On the Vratsa-Mezdra road, traffic is also in one lane due to the repair of the pavement. There are also difficulties between Yana station and Botevgrad, where work is being carried out in stages in one lane. The section at the emergency anchor wall between Botevgrad and Sofia is closed to all vehicles, with the detour via the “Hemus“ motorway.

Traffic at the borders

“Traffic is intense at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint and at the “Lesovo“ border checkpoint at the exit for trucks“, reports the General Directorate of the “Border Police“. Traffic is normal at the points with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass through “Makaza“, “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“ and “Ivaylovgrad“.

Mountains, fire department and traffic police

The latest published information from the Mountain Rescue Service indicates good conditions for tourism, but warns of worsening weather and rain in the afternoon. Temperatures between 7 and 10 degrees have been recorded in the higher parts, and a moderate wind is blowing in the Stara Planina Mountains. Tourists should be prepared for rapid changes in conditions.

During the day on October 12, fire brigade teams responded to 103 signals and extinguished 72 fires. Sixteen of them had direct material damage, and there were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

The Ministry of Interior reports one death and 24 injuries in road accidents over the past 24 hours. 33 minor accidents without injuries have been registered in Sofia. Since the beginning of October, there have been 23 road fatalities and 346 injuries.

Sources: bta.bg, predelnews.com