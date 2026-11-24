The removal of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev is a form of institutional repression and a substitution of the citizens’ choice. This was stated by former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov on the bTV programme “Face to Face.”

“Institutions are used as a bludgeon against some and as an umbrella for others,” Gyurov said. In his words, the case reveals dependencies in various systems, not only in the judiciary, as well as vicious practices that threaten public life.

The Varna Municipal Election Commission terminated Blagomir Kotsev’s mandate ahead of schedule. The decision was adopted with 20 votes “in favour” out of 26 members present and is related to reports that he used leave while in detention. Kotsev announced that he would appeal it, and his appeal has been filed with the court.

Gyurov said that the court had ruled that Kotsev had been unlawfully detained. According to him, the fact that months after his release from custody he was removed from the office of mayor should cause serious concern not only among political forces but also among citizens.

Gyurov also commented on the new SJC

In his statement, Andrey Gyurov also addressed the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. He pointed out that the previous council had operated with an almost expired double mandate, while the new one had been elected following a procedure he described as relatively transparent.

“This is a good indication, a good start,” Gyurov said, adding that a more accurate assessment could be made after the actions of the new composition. He identified the election of a new chief prosecutor and the restoration of trust in the justice system as the main tasks.

Gyurov said that the networks associated with “The Notary,” Pepi the Euro and the “Eight Dwarfs” must be investigated. He gave a positive assessment of his work with Andrey Yankulov and Emil Dechev and expressed hope that the new SJC would include more people who stand by their positions.

He denied a new political project

The former caretaker prime minister denied claims that he was preparing a new political project or that he would be the right-wing candidate for mayor of Sofia in the next local elections.

Gyurov said that the result of his participation in the runoff of the presidential election gave him hope that citizens wanted a new direction. In his words, this prospect should be based on political and values-based unity, rather than on further division. He pointed out that work was under way to present a new alternative to the government, including together with the parties that supported him in the presidential election.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg