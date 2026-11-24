The leader of We Continue the Change, Assen Vassilev, called on the government to withdraw the three draft budgets for 2027 from the parliamentary agenda and revise them. According to him, the European Commission’s assessment of the state of public finances was a “resounding slap from Brussels” to the cabinet.

Vassilev said that the European Commission had confirmed his concerns about the budget framework. “What we explained as early as with the 2026 budget, what we said about the 2027 budget—that it was a complete disaster—has just been confirmed by the European Commission,” he said.

According to the leader of We Continue the Change, Bulgaria could be fined €25 million for excessive deficit. He linked the possible sanction to the actions of the government and its financial team, and pointed out that the same amount had not been provided to increase doctors’ salaries.

The amount of the fine has not yet been finally determined. The European Commission has proposed the next step in the procedure, but the decision on the sanction is taken by the Council of the EU. According to the published information, the sanction could reach 0.02% of gross domestic product, which, according to various estimates, would amount to approximately €25–26 million.

Call for a new budget

Vassilev called on the Ministry of Finance and the Council of Ministers to withdraw the three budget bills from the agenda of the National Assembly for 25 November and resubmit them after a major revision.

“They should withdraw them from the parliament’s agenda tomorrow, revise them and submit a competent budget that does not harm Bulgarian citizens and does not drive the economy toward collapse,” Assen Vassilev appealed.

He stressed that the drafts had still not been adopted at first reading and, in his view, could be removed from the parliamentary agenda. According to him, the budget must be fundamentally changed, because otherwise the country risks entering a recession.

Bulgaria is under an excessive deficit procedure

The Council of the EU opened an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on 10 July 2026. The reason is the expected deficit above the reference limit of 3% of GDP. The European institutions set deadlines for taking measures and limiting the growth of net expenditure.

The European Commission said that the measures taken were not sufficient to comply with the recommendations. Alongside the proposal for a financial sanction, further measures under the procedure are also being discussed, including a possible restriction of European payments. This decision is also not final and is to be considered by the European institutions.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, 24chasa.bg