The European Commission has recommended that the Council of the EU establish that Bulgaria has not taken effective action to correct its excessive budget deficit. The decision is part of the next stage of the procedure opened against the country in July.

„Bulgaria has not taken effective action in response to the Council recommendation of 10 July 2026.“ This is stated in the European Commission proposal published on 24 November.

Spending is deviating from the agreed trajectory

According to the Commission's calculations, Bulgaria's net expenditure will increase by 10.7% in 2026, compared with a recommended maximum growth rate of 4.2%. This represents a deviation of 2.3% of gross domestic product.

On 10 July, the Council of the EU opened an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria after the forecast for the country's budget deficit in 2026 reached 4.1% of GDP. EU rules set a reference limit of 3%.

Bulgaria was required to present measures to limit the deficit by 15 October. The country submitted its draft budgetary plan for 2027, but the European Commission assessed that the measures taken were insufficient.

Deficit could reach 5% of GDP

In its autumn economic forecast, the Commission expects Bulgaria's budget deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026, before temporarily declining to 4% in 2027. The reasons cited include higher spending on public-sector wages, social payments, defence, municipal investment, subsidies and intermediate consumption.

According to the forecast, public debt will rise from 29.9% of GDP at the end of 2025 to 33% at the end of 2026. The Commission notes that this remains below the European reference limit of 60%, but points to medium-term risks to debt sustainability.

What happens next

First, the Council of the EU must adopt a decision on the European Commission's proposal. If it establishes that Bulgaria has not taken effective action, the Commission must recommend the imposition of a fine within 20 days.

The published document does not specify the final amount of the sanction. Earlier, News.bg reported that, according to sources in Brussels, the fine could reach 0.02% of GDP, or approximately €25 million for an economy worth roughly €125 billion. This amount does not yet constitute a final sanction.

The possibility of restricting European payments is also not a final decision. It remains to be clarified what subsequent measures may be applied and under what conditions.

Sources: news.bg