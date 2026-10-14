Prime Minister Radev: "Lukoil" is provided with raw material until mid-December, there is no room for panic

"Lukoil“ is provided with raw material until mid-December, there is no room for panic, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a hearing in the National Assembly, BTA reports. Radev was answering questions about the actions taken, the risk assessment and the upcoming measures related to the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea on October 6 and 13 this year, as well as the information about the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system.

The Prime Minister assured that there are sufficient stocks at “Lukoil“. “There are 140,000 tons of oil in the warehouse. There are another 420,000 tons for unloading from three tankers that are in Bulgarian territorial waters“, Radev informed. These tankers have already been agreed upon in terms of prices and insurance, so there will be no changes there, the Prime Minister added. According to him, no changes in insurance, transport costs and supply costs can be expected. As for the next deliveries, Radev said that it is unlikely that the actions taken by the government with its limited capabilities will lead to any change in future insurance for next year.

If there are problems with fuel, this is the panic that your leader is instilling, traveling around the country and entertaining you well with the claims that, you see, there will be no diesel and that the reason is that we are allowing exports, said the Prime Minister, referring to GERB leader Boyko Borisov. Radev assured that there is no room for panic and that diesel is and will be available.