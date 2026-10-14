Search and rescue operation for sailors from the stricken ship "HS Dignity" in the Black Sea resumes

The search and rescue operation for sailors from the stricken ship "HS Dignity" resumed at 10:30 a.m. The area will be surveyed by a Navy ship.

This was announced by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The active phase of the survey and monitoring operation in the area of the incident was temporarily suspended yesterday at 6:00 p.m. The decision was made due to the onset of darkness, the complex hydrometeorological situation and after 16 hours of continuous rescue and coordinated actions.

9 ships and 2 helicopters took an active part in the survey of the areas, as well as vessels passing near the area.

All vessels passing through the area are notified with navigational warnings for increased caution and increased surveillance.

The motor ship “HS Dignity“ was hit in the early hours of October 13.