Peevski: Everything is in the dark, billions of spending is being prepared

DPS will make a proposal that "all the billions that are prepared to fill the coffers should go to defense, for the security of citizens, separately for energy compensations and compensations for the huge food prices", party leader Delyan Peevski told journalists on the sidelines of parliament.

"We hear that huge billions of spending is being prepared", Peevski said.

"They are only waiting for there to be no scandals with the media and the opposition, for the elections to pass and not harm their presidential candidate, after which insane spending will begin through the Agency “Road Infrastructure“ (API), through Shishkov and filling the coffers of the oligarchs and a circle of companies”, he also pointed out and added: “They came with the request that they would change things, what will they change? They are preparing to sign annexes for the “Hemus“ highway at three times higher prices, prices are increasing by 300%, and the barriers - by 160%”.

Everything is in the dark - this is over and the DPS will illuminate everything they want to collect, said Delyan Peevski.