Turkey exported vegetables worth $55.5 million to Bulgaria

Turkey exported fresh vegetables worth $822.679 million in January-September 2026, with Bulgaria being the fourth largest market with purchases worth $55.485 million. 651,087 tons of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and other vegetables were sold in the nine-month period.

The data was collected by the Anatolian Information Agency of the Turkish Exporters Council. Total export revenues are 10% higher compared to the same period in 2025, when they were $749.157 million. The published statistics do not indicate whether the amount for Bulgaria is a historical record, but confirm the significant volume of supplies to the Bulgarian market.

Tomatoes and peppers are the leading products

Tomatoes brought in $304.163 million, while pepper export revenues reached $275.486 million. The two products form about 70% of the total revenues from Turkish fresh vegetable exports.

The export of cucumbers and gherkins was worth $61.380 million. Turkey sold zucchini for $57.442 million, and carrots and radishes for $39.638 million. On an annual basis, tomato revenues increased by 4%, while those from peppers increased by 29%.

Bulgaria is after Romania, Germany and Russia

Romania is the largest buyer of Turkish fresh vegetables with 147.018 million dollars, followed by Germany with 132.693 million dollars and Russia with 76.054 million dollars. Bulgaria occupies the fourth position with 55.485 million dollars, ahead of Ukraine with 49.969 million dollars and the Netherlands with 47.802 million dollars.

“Our exports for the nine months have increased by 10% compared to a year earlier and this makes us happy”, said Hayrettin Ucak, chairman of the sectoral council of the Turkish Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Associations. He cited tomatoes and peppers as the main commodities in Turkish exports.

Sources: aa.com.tr, hurriyetdailynews.com, dailysabah.com