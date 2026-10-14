Ninova: Radev proposed a "sloppy budget", they are hiding again

Kornelia Ninova described the presentation of the 2027 budget by Prime Minister Rumen Radev as a "sloppy budget" and "a complete mockery". According to her, the government did not present the main parameters of the financial framework - the expected deficit, new state debt, economic growth and inflation.

“Never, since a budget has been made in Bulgaria, has it been presented without the macro framework. Never!“, said Ninova. She asked why Radev had not announced how much the deficit would be in 2027, what new debt would be taken on, and what the forecasts for gross domestic product and inflation were.

Her criticism came after the prime minister stated at a meeting of the Council of Ministers that the 2027 budget would not offer easy solutions, but would outline a direction towards balancing public finances, more rational spending of funds, and investments in people. The government also indicated that the plan should be sent to the European Commission and the Eurogroup.

“This is a total socio-economic joke. Throw smoke bombs with the crumbs about social policy and that's it“, Ninova wrote. She stated that it is not clear whether the project has been discussed with partners from the Tripartite Council, the Fiscal Council, economists, financiers, doctors, cultural figures, pensioners and agricultural organizations.

In her position, Ninova also criticized the parliamentary majority. According to her, the chairman of the ruling party's parliamentary group stated that he did not know what the budget was, although his group should participate in its adoption. Ninova described the deputies as “button pushers“.

She warned that the budget would be sent to Brussels before it had received public discussion, and then the ruling party would state that the financial framework had already been agreed with the European Commission and could not be changed.

“Illiterate, self-sufficient, impudent rulers, they are not interested in your opinion, your way of life, your troubles and your expenses. Only protests will show them that this cannot continue," said Kornelia Ninova.

Prime Minister Radev earlier stated that the goal of the 2027 budget is to significantly reduce the deficit and limit the need for new loans. The specific parameters of the financial framework are to be presented during the budget procedure.