Martin Dimitrov: The authorities are afraid of offending Russia, waiting for the storm to pass

The deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov criticized the permission for the export of diesel and stated that the government is not taking sufficient measures due to the growing risk in the Black Sea. In the program "Denyat ON AIR" he insisted that Bulgaria and Romania jointly demand guarantees for normal shipping.

“We must urgently, together with Romania, demand guarantees and measures and maintain normal shipping in the Black Sea“, said Dimitrov. According to him, the authorities are acting timidly so as not to offend Russia and are waiting for the situation to pass.

Criticism of diesel exports

Dimitrov described the decision to export diesel in the conditions of tension and uncertainty surrounding shipping as a serious mistake. He pointed out that before the export was allowed, the difference between the price of diesel in Bulgaria and the average price in the European Union, excluding taxes, was 10 cents, and subsequently decreased to 8 cents.

According to the MP, no specific numbers were specified in the draft decision. He stated that the measures should not be planned only until December 15, but at least until the end of winter, with fuel supplies guaranteed at least until March 31.

Dimitrov called for a quick review of reserves and the activation of the necessary procedures. He pointed out that the law allows half of the reserves to be stored in other countries.

Warning on prices and transport

According to the MP, more expensive insurance and transport could increase the pressure on prices in Bulgaria. He added that some countries are discussing the introduction of a tax on oil.

Dimitrov also said that “Democratic Bulgaria“ is insisting on a budget deficit below 2 percent next year. He warned that if necessary, the party will organize a new protest.