Man hit by branch in Sliven remains in serious condition

The man on whom a large branch fell in Sliven remains in a very serious and life-threatening condition. He has multiple trauma, broken vertebrae and a punctured lung due to broken ribs.

The regional governor of Sliven, Mihail Kasherov, visited the victim in the emergency room. He told NOVA that during the night, doctors struggled to stabilize the patient so that he could be transported.

„The victim's condition is very serious, he has multiple trauma, broken vertebrae, a punctured lung due to broken ribs. "It was a very difficult night, and the doctors fought to keep him in a condition that would allow his transportation," Kasherov said.

The man is expected to be taken to Sofia for surgery, as his condition is life-threatening. The incident occurred during strong wind gusts, which in the area reached and exceeded 100 kilometers per hour.

Nearly 100 reports of damage in Sliven

The storm caused damage to the infrastructure and the trolleybus network. A tree fell on trolleybus wires, and part of the roof of a hotel was also demolished. Several heavy trucks turned over on the Podbalkanski road.

Sliven Deputy Mayor Kamen Kostov reported that the municipality received nearly 100 signals during the day and responded to all of them.

„There was a lot of damage to the infrastructure, to the trolleybus network, to cars, and unfortunately, a person was injured. We immediately contacted his relatives, 112, and we will provide whatever assistance is necessary“, said Kostov.

According to him, the falling of the branches was also facilitated by the fact that the leaves were still on the trees. They increase the area over which the wind acts and the load on the tree structure.

Kostov pointed out that a map of about 50,000 trees has been made in Sliven, and the municipality annually allocates funds for maintenance and pruning of the green system. Regional Governor Mihail Kasherov insisted that inspections of risky trees be more serious and that citizens be warned earlier if strong winds are forecast.

The municipality has urged people to avoid parks and places with large trees, as well as to be careful around buildings and infrastructure.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg