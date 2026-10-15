Kiril Petkov: Russia is already attacking in NATO territorial waters. It is time for real consequences!

Russia is already attacking in NATO territorial waters. It is time for real consequences!

The tanker YARA J, traveling to Ukraine, was hit by a drone in Romanian territorial waters. This is already an attack on the territory of a NATO and EU member state and a direct threat to the security of oil supplies to the Burgas refinery.

Four immediate actions are needed:

1. Activation of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty for urgent consultations and a joint response to attacks in the Black Sea.

2. Establish a joint naval command between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to escort and protect oil tankers in the territorial waters of the three countries.

3. Summon Russian ambassadors to all NATO Black Sea member states and give them a final warning before declaring them persona non grata. The next time a ship is attacked in territorial waters, the Russian ambassadors will be effectively expelled.

4. Propose new European sanctions, including a mechanism for direct confiscation of Russian assets related to the aggression in the Black Sea, to compensate for the economic damage from the attacks.

We have no time to wait!

Russia has decided to directly test NATO territory. Every day of hesitation increases the risk of another strike and disruption of oil supplies to the Burgas refinery.

This time Russia's aggression must have a real price! National security is defended with determination, not fear!