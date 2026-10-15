Due to suspicions of repressions: The MRF called on Demerdzhiev to demand the resignation of the head of the ODMVR-Kardzhali

The MRF deputies called on the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to demand the resignation of the director of the ODMVR-Kardzhali, senior commissioner Shteryo Milchev. The reason is suspicions of repressions, Nova TV reports.

Last week, the party's deputies spoke about such a case. After that, many people contacted them, said Kalin Stoyanov. “Apparently, the criminal practice of specific employees in the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kardzhali continues”, commented Stoyanov.

“Nikola Nikolov, about whom we provided data, is here with his mother. Various people continue to seek contact with them, who are probably trying to have their complaints withdrawn. The mother was recently contacted by an acquaintance of hers, telling her that Petromil Sotirov wanted to speak with her. This was Demerdzhiev's man, whom she should meet”, said Stoyanov.

He also told about another man from the city.

“This man, 63 years old, has a recommendation for the replacement of two knee joints. While driving his car and stepping on the dividing line, he was stopped by three people from the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Kardzhali. They asked him for his documents. There was an exchange of remarks. The police call 3 more people and it becomes 6. In my opinion, these are traffic police officers and they were called for a check for alcohol use. The brutal extraction of this man with difficulty moving from the car begins. The handcuffs are placed so tightly that in the hospital they ask to loosen or remove them. The police do not do it. He is admitted to the district hospital with pain in his arm. At 7.30 in the morning he is taken by ambulance to the Emergency Department and it is found that his arm is broken. This is clearly a practice under the leadership of this senior commissioner”, said Stoyanov.

“How long will the repressions in Kardzhali continue?”, asked Ayten Sabri. “We want to keep the children of Bulgaria here. What is happening? Violence, police arbitrariness. Why? Who needs it?”, said Sabri.

„The fact that you have a father who is the head of the ODMVR, does this allow you to treat the children and youth of Kardzhali in this way? Why? Who needs it? And why should we continue to repress our people and make them afraid to come out?”, said Sabri.

„I appeal to Minister Demerdzhiev to immediately request the resignation of Mr. Shteryo Milchev”, also said Sabri.

Hamid Hamid said that signals were filed by Nikolay Nikolov's lawyer, and a day later she received hints and direct threats „to be careful where she walks on the street, so that something doesn't happen to her”.