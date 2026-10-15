Parliament approves 5 IRIS-T air defense complexes from Germany

The National Assembly approved the acquisition of five more IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile complexes from Germany. The decision was adopted by an almost absolute majority, with only “Vazrazhdane“ voting against. The complexes are intended to modernize the Bulgarian air defense.

The deal is part of an updated investment spending project. Bulgaria already has a contract for one IRIS-T SLM complex, and with the additional five planned systems, the total number of complexes becomes six. The project includes anti-aircraft guided missiles, additional equipment, warranty and initial logistical support.

The project is worth over 1.1 billion euros

The total value of the two stages is 1,106,466,933 euros. With the update, the value of the already concluded contract for the first complex is reduced from 182,114,311 euros to 180,605,928 euros.

The financing will be provided through the European SAFE instrument, which provides preferential loans for defense projects. It is also planned to build the necessary infrastructure for the operation of the complexes, as well as for the storage and maintenance of the missiles at the permanent deployment points.

The contract with Germany is pending

The government has already approved a draft program agreement between the ministries of defense of Bulgaria and Germany. After the parliament's decision, the signing of the agreement and an addendum to the supply contract with the German company Diehl Defence is pending.

“I expect to have a contract within weeks“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the presentation of the project. According to him, the acquisition is related to the need to strengthen the defense of the Bulgarian territory and the country's contribution to NATO's overall defense capabilities.

In parallel with the purchase of the complexes, opportunities will be sought for the acquisition of unmanned aerial systems. They should complement the capabilities for surveillance and countering threats in air and sea space.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg, mediapool.bg