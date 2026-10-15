Petar Volgin from Plovdiv: Voters' trust is a responsibility for politicians

During their visit to the city of Plovdiv, Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin presented the five priorities in their campaign. They emphasized that these are priorities that were determined by Bulgarian citizens who participated in the survey that preceded the election campaign and determined who the presidential candidate couple of “Vazrazhdane“ will be.

As main accents, they placed the independence of Bulgaria, the preservation of peace, the security of the country and the need for a policy consistent with national interests, a stable border for a strong state and scientific and educational prosperity.

"I suppose you notice that Mr. Kostadinov and I are handing out books. Not kebabs, not money. We believe that the most important thing is to read, to know, to be informed about what is happening, about our history and present, in order to make the right decisions for the future. That is why these elections are important, because they will point the way forward to a truly free, independent Bulgaria," said Petar Volgin to those present.

Vice-presidential candidate Petar Volgin also said that the trust of voters is a responsibility for politicians to fulfill their commitments.

„It is important to feel your support. However, we also understand the doubts of people who have become disappointed with politicians, who made promises, and then took the posts of ministers, prime ministers and presidents, without justifying their trust. They ask: “What is the guarantee that you will not lie to us too?“, Volgin said.

He stated that the behavior of the two candidates so far is proof of their consistency and their readiness to bear responsibility for their words and actions.

The vice-presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” drew the attention of those present to the international situation and the security risks in the Black Sea region. He expressed his critical attitude towards European political leaders, who, in his opinion, are not making enough efforts to end the war.

“We all see what is happening near us and we know what is happening in the Black Sea. There are politicians who, in my opinion, have an interest in the war continuing. We see most of them in Brussels. I believe that calming the situation would question the political role of some of these people,“ said the vice-presidential candidate.

Peter Volgin also commented on the political processes in Europe, giving as an example the growing support for the party “Alternative for Germany“. He defended the position that political formations that insist on changing the current course should be evaluated according to their positions and proposals.

“In Germany, more and more people support “Alternative for Germany“. I believe that both this party in Germany and “Vazrazhdane“ in Bulgaria should be evaluated according to the policies they propose. For me “Vazrazhdane“ is the normal Bulgarian party, and a vote for it is a vote for logic“, Volgin pointed out.

He called on people to talk about the future of Bulgaria and the need for a new collective goal for the Bulgarian people.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice is number 11 on the ballot!

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